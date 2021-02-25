BBC One will air a Comic Relief special of Gordon Ramsay game show Bank Balance as part of Comic Relief's 2021.

Host Gordon Ramsay will be joining in with the fun and fundraising for this year’s Red Nose Day as he presents a very special celebrity episode of the new game show.

Taking part will be Gordon's pal, Gino D’Acampo and his son, Luciano.

A teaser from the BBC reads: "In this high-stake and high-pressured standalone special, Gordon Ramsay is joined by fellow chef and friend Gino D’Acampo and his son, Luciano, as the father and son attempt to raise as much money as possible for Comic Relief.

"A game of precision and poise, Gino and Luciano must hold their nerves as they go up against the volatile board. One wrong move and it could all be over."

Gordon Ramsay said: “The amazing work that Comic Relief does is truly important. Never has it been more relevant to support those who need help, both here in the UK and internationally too."

He added of filming the special episode: "It was great fun to have Gino and Luciano on the show, clearly Luci gets his brains and his beauty from his Mum, let me tell you that boy is smart!!”

Gino D’Acampo said: “I am so delighted to be working with Comic Relief. Their work has been so incredible, important and worthwhile and it’s a genuine honour to be involved.

"On top of that I get to see what the game show host competition looks like up close and am pleased to announce I am not worried!!”

The money raised by Red Nose Day will support people in the UK and around the world, and help tackle homelessness, child poverty, domestic abuse and mental health stigma.

An air date for the Celebrity special is to be confirmed, with Comic Relief 2021's main telethon set to air on Friday, 19 March on BBC One.

The main series of Bank Balance currently airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9PM On BBC One.