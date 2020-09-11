Bank Balance: Gordon Ramsay to host new game show on BBC One

Gordon Ramsay is to host a brand new game show on BBC One.

Bank Balance will be hosted by the famous chef and air on BBC One in primetime.

Advertisements

It is described is a "high-stakes, high-pressure, game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune, or see it come crashing down in an instant."

Gordon Ramsay said: “This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

"I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning added: “Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host.

Filming will begin later this year.