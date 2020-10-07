BBC One has confirmed a third series of Catchpoint will air in 2021.

Paddy McGuinness will be back once again to host the show with the biggest balls on telly, as each week two teams go head to head and hand to hand as they try to catch for cash in the ultimate battle of brains and balls.

Together with the third series, a number of celebrity specials have been confirmed, featuring famous faces who will use their quick reflexes and brains to see if they have what it takes to walk away victorious.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I can’t wait to see what is caught on camera this time around, bring on the balls!”

Zoë Tait, Executive Producer, added: “We're delighted to be working with Paddy again on such a fun series and can't wait to see more celebrities try to catch the balls!”

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, commented: “Catchpoint is set to return once again and with the added excitement of celebrity specials, there is plenty to look forward to. It’s great to see that the balls are back in town!”

Apply for Catchpoint

Competitive and confident teams of two people from the same household or support bubble are invited to take part in the upcoming series.

You can apply online here if you are 18 or older, with the closing date for applications on November 5, 2020.

Catchpoint will air on BBC One in 2021.