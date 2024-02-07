A brand new reality show with a big twist is coming to E4 this March.

Josh Must Win (previously titled Alan Must Wn) will see a group of contestants compete in a popularity contest set inside a unique environment.

Whilst these contestants are busy competing for popularity, what none of the group know is that living secretly next door is a group of celebrities, playing their own game and doing everything they can to make sure that Josh. Must. Win.

The celebs taking part include Nick Grimshaw, Pete Wicks and Vicky Pattison. Josh Must Will will start on E4 this March.

Confronted with their most formidable challenge yet, the celebrities will employ every tactic at their disposal to steer the game, from assigning tasks and unveiling stunning format changes to perfecting manipulation tactics and leveraging their reality show savvy and likeability to guarantee Josh’s victory.

What does popularity demand in today’s world? Can these celebrities withstand the stress of dominating the game?

This modern twist on the reality show format is set to redefine the rules of engagement and has the potential to transform Josh’s life forever.

Commissioning Editor, Mel Bezalel said: “At E4, we’re completely obsessed with reality that drives viewing on All 4, and we’re excited about taking the genre in a completely (and sneaky) new direction.

“This is a show that engages celebrities in an entirely different way, using their unique skillset and experiences to manipulate gameplay – with entertaining and surprising results. This is a TV event not to miss.”

The series was first announced in October 2022.