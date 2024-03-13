Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals tour is back for 2024 – here’s all you need to know.

From the Strictly Come Dancing Professionals tour line up to all the upcoming dates and venues, this is your guide to the show on the road.

Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

Meet the line up!

12 of pros from Strictly Come Dancing will appear on the tour.

Those on the line up are Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist Dianne Buswell; 11-time Italian Latin American Champion and 2022 finalist Vito Coppola; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Chinese National Dance Champion and 2022 finalist Carlos Gu; American Rhythm Rising Star Champion and Professional World Mambo Champion and longest serving Strictly Pro Karen Hauer.

Joining them are undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; three-time Strictly finalist including 2022 Gorka Marquez; four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly Champion Jowita Przystal; ten-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkos, making her debut on the tour; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist and Strictly 2021 finalist Nancy Xu.

Jason said: ““The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal! We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can’t wait, to see you in May!”