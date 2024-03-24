Between The Covers live tour dates and tickets

Hit BBC TV show Between The Covers is coming to the stage with a live tour in 2024.

The live show will feature three of the best loved stars from Between The Covers: Kacey Ainsworth, Jo Brand, and Stephen Mangan – joined by bestselling author Joseph O’Connor. The tour will be hosted by Amanda Ross, TV’s Queen of Books and executive producer of Between The Covers.

Between The Covers tour dates

Kacey Ainsworth, Jo Brand, and Stephen Mangan will form the fantasy book group alongside bestselling author of Star of the Sea, Joseph O’Connor.

As with the BBC Two show, the celebrity book group will wax lyrical about some of their favourite books- their “BYOBs” – offering audiences plenty of brilliant recommendations, as well as enlightening and humorous insights into the reading habits of some of the nation’s favourite stars.

Plus, a bookshop will be set up at each venue and signings will take place after the show, with the celebrity panel, Joseph O’Connor and other authors.

Host of the tour, Between The Covers exec producer Amanda Ross said: “We are constantly told by our viewers that the TV show is way too short, and that they would love to join in the ultimate fantasy book group – well, this is their chance!

“We couldn’t be more excited to take the show around the country and meet the viewers.”