Blue Lights series two cast and first look

Series two of police drama Blue Lights is on its way to BBC One.

Created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, Blue Lights follows three rookie police officers working in Belfast, a uniquely dangerous place to be a police officer.

Who’s on the cast?

Reprising their roles on the cast in the second series are Siân Brooke (Grace Ellis), Martin McCann (Stevie Neil), Katherine Devlin (Annie Conlon), Nathan Braniff (Tommy Foster), Joanne Crawford (Helen McNally), Andi Osho (Sandra Cliff), and Hannah McClean (Jen Robinson)

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) Credit: Two Cities Television/BBC

Also set to return are Paddy Jenkins (Happy Kelly), Desmond Eastwood (Murray Canning), Andrea Irvine (Nicola Robinson), Aoibhéann McCann (Geraldine Gilroy) and Abigail McGibbon (Tina McIntyre).

Joining the cast for the second series are Frank Blake (The Border, Normal People) as new Constable Shane Bradley, along with Seamus O’Hara, who starred in the Academy Award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as Lee Thompson, and Seána Kerslake (Bad Sisters, Ballywalter) as his sister Mags.

Also joining the cast are Craig McGinlay (Cobra) as Lee’s right-hand man Craig, and Dan Gordon (Bloodlands) playing Mags and Lee’s Uncle Rab.

Sandra Cliff (Andi Osho) Credit: Two Cities Television/BBC

What’s the plot?

In series two, the story follows Grace, Annie and Tommy who are growing up fast as police officers, but nothing can prepare them for the turmoil they face every day.

It’s a year since the fall of the McIntyre crime gang and the vacuum has been filled by rival gangs, all competing for dominance. Constable Shane Bradley is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear.

Tommy is dangerously seduced by the world of intelligence policing, while Grace struggles to deal with her son’s absence, and growing feelings for fellow officer Stevie.

Frank Blake (Shane Bradley) Credit: Two Cities Television/BBC

As a young loyalist threatens to take over the city, the officers face a major gangland feud – culminating in a violent and devastating confrontation.

The first series debuted in March 2023 with over 6 million tuning in to the first episode.

Filming on series two started last summer in Belfast. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Catch up on series one now on BBC iPlayer.