Interior Design Masters 2024 contestants from series 5
Interior Design Masters is back for 2024 – meet the line up of contestants on series 5!
Alan Carr is once again at the helm, as ten novice designers look for their big break in the world of commercial interior design.
When to watch
The current series of Interior Design Masters airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer.
Over eight weeks, the cast will be competing to win a collaboration contract with a global homeware brand to produce their own line of home furnishings. Design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin returns as the series judge.
Interior Design Masters 2024 contestants
Meet the contestants taking part below!
Anthony
Location: London
Style: Colourful traditional
Occupation: Stay at home Dad/ Interior stylist
Instagram username: @anthonyraydesign
Anthony transitioned from a musical theatre actor to a full-time dad, finding a new passion in interior design after refurbishing his family home. Now, he combines caring for his son with freelance interior styling, contributing to projects like The Brit Awards & Eurovision.
Ash
Location: London
Style: Africa Modern
Occupation: Interior Therapist
Instagram username: @anafricaneye
Having grown up across various cities due to her father’s diplomatic career, Ash later pursued a path in international diplomacy and sustainable development. Her work now focuses on creating joyful, modern African-inspired spaces, promoting African heritage through her role as an ‘Interior Therapist.’
Ben
Location: Wolverhampton
Style: Victorian Maximalist
Occupation: Lingerie Designer
Instagram username: @bygoneben
Ben, a Victorian era enthusiast from Spain, now resides in Wolverhampton, pursuing his passion for history through interior design and lingerie design. His home reflects his love for antique finds and Victoriana, while he continues to work on his family home in the Basque country.
Domnall
Location: Londonderry
Style: Graphic Mid-Century Modern
Occupation: Illustrator, Artist and Shop owner
Instagram username: @smartswagdesign
After various roles in graphic design and art, Domnall returned to Derry, opening a studio shop and undertaking interior design projects. His commitment to sustainability and local culture is evident in his eco-conscious design choices and community-focused artwork.
Francesca
Location: London
Style: Playful Colourist
Occupation: Textiles Maker & Teacher
Instagram username: @francesklondon
Francesca, residing in East London, transitioned from being fascinated by interior design as a child to founding a weaving studio and focusing on her family. Her vibrant, playful style is reflected in her home renovation projects and craft teaching.
Hannah
Location: London
Style: Colourful Brutalist
Occupation: Interior Designer
Instagram username: @hannah_drakeford_design
Following a career in fashion visual merchandising, Hannah pursued her dream of becoming an interior designer, starting with residential projects and a homewares business. Her ambition is to design mid-century homes and hotels, with a focus on Brutalist and colourful designs.
Jess
Location: Margate
Style: Memphis inspired mid-century
Occupation: Upholsterer
Instagram username: @jessicadupreezdesign
Jess’s upholstery hobby turned into a career, leading her to open a studio and co-own a popular bar in Margate. Her projects, including a Memphis style bar design, reflect her love for unique and challenging interior projects.
Matt
Location: Cheltenham
Style: Elegant brutalism
Occupation: Bathroom Designer
Instagram username: @matt.smithwood
Matt’s background in art and design led him to bathroom design, inspired by Brutalist architecture. Living in Cheltenham, he aspires to open his own design practice, with dreams of collaborating on a fashion catwalk design.
Roisin
Location: The Wirral
Style: Colourful maximalism
Occupation: Former Travel Advisor
Instagram username: @roisinquinn
Roisin, from the Isle of Man, turned her passion for travel and design into a pursuit of a career in interior design, documenting her projects on Instagram. With dreams of designing a boutique hotel, she has embraced her creative talents to transform spaces.
Sheree
Location: Margate
Occupation: Copywriter
Style: Colourful Scandi
Instagram username: @chez.shez
Growing up in a creative family, Sheree developed a passion for interior design, blending her Danish and Jamaican heritage into her style. After moving to London to start a career in journalism, she now lives in Margate, renovating her Victorian home and eyeing a career switch to interior design.
