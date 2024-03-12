Interior Design Masters 2024 contestants from series 5

Interior Design Masters is back for 2024 – meet the line up of contestants on series 5!

Advertisements

Alan Carr is once again at the helm, as ten novice designers look for their big break in the world of commercial interior design.

When to watch

The current series of Interior Design Masters airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Over eight weeks, the cast will be competing to win a collaboration contract with a global homeware brand to produce their own line of home furnishings. Design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin returns as the series judge.

Interior Design Masters 2024 contestants

Meet the contestants taking part below!

Anthony

Anthony

Location: London

Advertisements

Style: Colourful traditional

Occupation: Stay at home Dad/ Interior stylist

Instagram username: @anthonyraydesign

Anthony transitioned from a musical theatre actor to a full-time dad, finding a new passion in interior design after refurbishing his family home. Now, he combines caring for his son with freelance interior styling, contributing to projects like The Brit Awards & Eurovision.

Ash

Ash

Location: London

Style: Africa Modern

Advertisements

Occupation: Interior Therapist

Instagram username: @anafricaneye

Having grown up across various cities due to her father’s diplomatic career, Ash later pursued a path in international diplomacy and sustainable development. Her work now focuses on creating joyful, modern African-inspired spaces, promoting African heritage through her role as an ‘Interior Therapist.’

Ben

Ben

Location: Wolverhampton

Style: Victorian Maximalist

Occupation: Lingerie Designer

Advertisements

Instagram username: @bygoneben

Ben, a Victorian era enthusiast from Spain, now resides in Wolverhampton, pursuing his passion for history through interior design and lingerie design. His home reflects his love for antique finds and Victoriana, while he continues to work on his family home in the Basque country.

Domnall

Domnall

Location: Londonderry

Style: Graphic Mid-Century Modern

Occupation: Illustrator, Artist and Shop owner

Instagram username: @smartswagdesign

Advertisements

After various roles in graphic design and art, Domnall returned to Derry, opening a studio shop and undertaking interior design projects. His commitment to sustainability and local culture is evident in his eco-conscious design choices and community-focused artwork.

Francesca

Francesca

Location: London

Style: Playful Colourist

Occupation: Textiles Maker & Teacher

Instagram username: @francesklondon

Francesca, residing in East London, transitioned from being fascinated by interior design as a child to founding a weaving studio and focusing on her family. Her vibrant, playful style is reflected in her home renovation projects and craft teaching.

Advertisements

Hannah

Hannah

Location: London

Style: Colourful Brutalist

Occupation: Interior Designer

Instagram username: @hannah_drakeford_design

Following a career in fashion visual merchandising, Hannah pursued her dream of becoming an interior designer, starting with residential projects and a homewares business. Her ambition is to design mid-century homes and hotels, with a focus on Brutalist and colourful designs.

Advertisements

Jess

Jess

Location: Margate

Style: Memphis inspired mid-century

Occupation: Upholsterer

Instagram username: @jessicadupreezdesign

Jess’s upholstery hobby turned into a career, leading her to open a studio and co-own a popular bar in Margate. Her projects, including a Memphis style bar design, reflect her love for unique and challenging interior projects.

Matt

Matt

Location: Cheltenham

Advertisements

Style: Elegant brutalism

Occupation: Bathroom Designer

Instagram username: @matt.smithwood

Matt’s background in art and design led him to bathroom design, inspired by Brutalist architecture. Living in Cheltenham, he aspires to open his own design practice, with dreams of collaborating on a fashion catwalk design.

Roisin

Roisin

Location: The Wirral

Style: Colourful maximalism

Advertisements

Occupation: Former Travel Advisor

Instagram username: @roisinquinn

Roisin, from the Isle of Man, turned her passion for travel and design into a pursuit of a career in interior design, documenting her projects on Instagram. With dreams of designing a boutique hotel, she has embraced her creative talents to transform spaces.

Sheree

Sheree

Location: Margate

Occupation: Copywriter

Style: Colourful Scandi

Instagram username: @chez.shez

Growing up in a creative family, Sheree developed a passion for interior design, blending her Danish and Jamaican heritage into her style. After moving to London to start a career in journalism, she now lives in Margate, renovating her Victorian home and eyeing a career switch to interior design.

Advertisements

Interior Design Masters airs on BBC One on Tuesday evenings.