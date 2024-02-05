The cast of famous takes on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer this year have been revealed!

A fresh lineup of celebrities are to demonstrate their culinary prowess as they head into the tent on Channel 4.

Spanning five episodes, presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will introduce 20 well-known personalities to the Bake Off tent. These celebrities aim to dazzle judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking creations.

Each episode will see the celebrities battling it out within their groups, striving to earn the title of Star Baker by the episode’s conclusion.

Who’s on Celebrity Bake Off this year?

Here’s a full list of all the celebrities on the line up:

Episode 1

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker

Popstar Paloma Faith

Comedian Munya Chawawa

Reality star Spencer Matthews

Episode 2

Actor Danny Dyer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert

Radio presenter Yinka Bokinni

Comedian Leigh Francis

Episode 3

Comedian David O’Doherty

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse

TV personality Gabby Logan

Comedian Suzi Ruffell

Episode 4

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary

Radio broadcaster Greg James

Comedian Fern Brady

Spice Girl icon Mel B

Episode 5

Writer, broadcaster and clergyman The Reverend Richard Coles

Radio and TV presenter Sara Cox

Actor and Heartstopper star Joe Locke

Comedian and The Last Leg star Adam Hills

When is the show on TV?

The new series will return to Channel 4 in March 2024. You’ll also be able to stream the show from Channel4.com.

Past celebrity specials and the most recent Bake Off are currently available to watch.

Meanwhile a brand new series of the Great British Bake Off will air in the autumn, amid rumours the show could move from Channel 4.