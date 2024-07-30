Celebrity Race Across the World will return for a second series on BBC One with a line up and start date confirmed.

Following the final of the show’s first series last year, a second outing of Celebrity Race Across The World will start on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 at 9PM.

Those set to appear on the cast of the new series are:

Model and actress Kelly Brook with husband Jeremy Parisi

with husband Jeremy Parisi BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills with husband (fiancé during filming) Sam Vaughan

with husband (fiancé during filming) Sam Vaughan TV Presenter Jeff Brazier with son Freddie

with son Freddie Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni with cousin Mary Ellen

Race Across The World sees pairs of contestants attempting to travel from a starting point in one country to a finishing point thousands of miles away, all without the trappings of modern-day life.

With only the cash equivalent of an airfare to their destination, they must race to the end while reaching various checkpoints along the way.

In 2024 the route begins in Belém, Northern Brazil – the gateway to the Amazon – and will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

The debut season of Celebrity Race Across the World challenged stars to step out of their comfort zones, featuring McFly’s Harry Judd and his mother Emma; racing sensation and TV pundit Billy Monger with sister Bonny; artist Mel Blatt alongside her mother Helene; and TV presenter Alex Beresford with his father Noel.

The celebrities swapped their lives of comfort for an extraordinary and grueling journey stretching from the heart of Africa to the icy expanses of the Arctic.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events said: “We’ve been delighted by the success of celebrity Race Across the World, and are now incredibly excited to see some new famous faces and their loved ones take on this difficult yet highly rewarding race of a lifetime. We cannot wait to watch their journey unfold.”

Alongside the new celebrity series, the original Race Across The World will return for a new series in 2025.

Previous series are available now via the BBC iPlayer.