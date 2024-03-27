Race Across The World start date confirmed for new series

Race Across The World returns to BBC One and iPlayer with a brand new series starting on Wednesday, 10 April.

Advertisements

The hit show sees teams of contestants racing thousands of miles across the globe without using air travel or other modern technology.

After giving up their phones, internet access and credit cards, the contestants have to make their way to the finish line with just the cash equivalent of the airfare to the destination.

Race Across The World series four begins on Wednesday, 10 April at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

The series will run for nine episodes and air weekly.

In a frenetic race across the world, travellers can choose any route they like – but no flights or phones are allowed. On the trip of a lifetime, which pair will finish first?

Ahead of the upcoming series, a fifth has already been confirmed and applications are open now.

Meanwhile, Celebrity version of Race Across the World will also return with its second series later this year.

Advertisements

The debut season featured McFly’s Harry Judd and his mother Emma; racing sensation and TV pundit Billy Monger with sister Bonny; artist Mel Blatt alongside her mother Helene; and TV presenter Alex Beresford with his father Noel.

The first three series of Race Across The World are available to stream now via BBC iPlayer.