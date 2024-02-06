RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season 2 returns with an international cast competing on BBC Three and iPlayer from 9 February, featuring new queens, guest judges, and for the first time, a cash prize for the winning queen

Advertisements

The spin-off series enhances the appeal of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK by bringing together an international cast of Drag Race stars to compete with the UK’s esteemed queens. For the first time in Drag Race UK history, the victorious queen will be awarded a cash prize.

When to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season 2

The new season kicks off on Friday, 9 February at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer. The series has eight episodes which air weekly on TV and drop on BBC iPlayer.

Outside the UK, you’ll be able to watch online via WOW Presents Plus (excludes Canada).

Meet the Queens

Those on the cast of the new series are:

Find out more about the contestants below!

Advertisements

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 26, representing Spain

Arantxa says: “On Drag Race España, I had the pleasure to be a loser. It was amazing. I got the pleasure of losing every single challenge, and this time I’m ready to finally flip it and live on the bright winning side. Can you believe they let me back on Drag Race?!”

Hannah Conda

Hannah Conda. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 31, representing Australia

Hannah says: “If you haven’t watched RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, what are you doing? I did pretty well actually, I won three challenges in a row, and I ended up being one of the finalists! Haha!”

Keta Minaj

Gothy Kendoll. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 40, representing Holland

Advertisements

Keta says: “On my season, I won three challenges, so I thought I had it in the bag, but I did not, because right before the finale, they kicked me out! I was the robbed queen, yes! But I’m back with a vengeance, and I have a burning desire to reclaim what’s rightfully mine. How’s my head, you say? I say, it’s ready for a crown darling!”

La Grande Dame

La Grande Dame. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 24, representing France

La Grande Dame says: “French drag has this authenticity in creation and I want to represent that. We are very avant -garde, but guys please, I want to make something clear I’m not a fashion queen I’m the fashion killer. My runway looks are custom made, my shoes are 3D printed, and my lewks are fresh! This is what it is to be a French queen. ”

Marina Summers

Marina Summers. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 26, representing The Philippines

Marina says: “I think drag in the Philippines is just so glamorous, so upbeat, and so vibrant. I’m so happy to represent my country, our drag and our culture. You know, this is my first time in the UK, and I come here not as one, but representing the whole Filipina population!”

Advertisements

Mayhem Miller

Mayhem Miller. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 41, representing United States of America

Mayhem says: “I’ve seen all the drag of the world, and the thing is, the UK has some very good drag. Just like us Americans, they’re pretty, they’re funny, they can do it all. I have not won a crown yet, but that was on purpose. Everyone thinks that she lost, but really, I was being strategic – I wanted to wait and talk on the world stage. Now, that is iconic.”

Scarlet Envy

Scarlet Envy. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 31, Representing United States of America

Scarlet says: “Well, I appeared on a fairly iconic season, where I found myself asking the question ‘am I the drama’ – and it turned out I was, and that became my line that has stuck for evermore! And then they clearly liked the drama as I was asked to return to play on All Stars. Of course, I’d have liked to have gone further, I have never made it to Snatch Game and so this time round, I plan to stick around longer! My looks are insane, you’re gonna gag! I cannot wait to walk the runway.”

Advertisements

Gothy Kendoll

Gothy Kendoll. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 26, representing the United Kingdom

Gothy Kendoll says: “I’m famous for being the first ever queen to be eliminated from Drag Race UK, and as Pork Chop was the first queen to be eliminated in the US, fans think of me as ‘The Pork Chop of the UK’. I think it’s quite an iconic title to hold as everyone remembers me, and, my “little roar” became a viral moment. People often roar at me in the street, so it’s worked for me. I’m now a very busy queen!”

Tia Kofi

Tia Kofi. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 33, representing the United Kingdom

Tia says: “I’m back again ready to slay the world. I plan to go from Baroness Basic to Queen of the Mothertucking World. I’m looking for a redemption moment for my performance on my first Drag Race season. Although I do think doing a roly poly in front of a RuPaul dressed as an ice cream cone is a moment for the history books.”

Choriza May

Choriza May. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 32, representing the United Kingdom.

Advertisements

Choriza says: “I’m honoured to represent the UK! I’m a Valencian, who’s been living and working in Newcastle for a few years now, and after my debut as a drag Race UK queen, I’m very proud to be one of the UK representatives. Also, my life’s mission is to solve the world’s hunger one spicy sausage at a time.”

Jonbers Blonde

Jonbers Blonde. Credit: BBC/World Of Wonder/Guy Levy/Tristan Dunk

Age 34, representing the United Kingdom.

Jonbers says: “I think I’m bringing more of my, oh my god, I’m gonna say it, more of my authentic self. Oh! You know, I’ve had a lick of paint, I’ve been a little freshened up darling, so I thought why not show it off to the world. ”

The guest judges Ru-Vealed!

Joining RuPaul on the judging panel are regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton.

Each week they’ll be joined by a special guest judge:

Adwoa Aboah , actor and fashion model

, actor and fashion model Katherine Ryan , comedian, writer, and presenter

, comedian, writer, and presenter Kim Petras , singer-songwriter

, singer-songwriter Motsi Mabuse , professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge

, professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Richard E Grant , actor and presenter

, actor and presenter Self Esteem , singer, musician, and actor

, singer, musician, and actor Tom Daley OBE, Team GB diver and Olympic gold medallist

Plus, the show’s iconic Snatch Game will feature singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald alongside singer, actor, and TV personality, Sinitta.

Advertisements

And if that wasn’t enough, Strictly legends Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec will join as dance coaches.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season 2 begins on Friday, 9 February on BBC One and iPlayer.