Hunted back on Channel 4 but how does it work? What's the prize?

Hunted concludes on Channel 4 tonight but how does it work and what's the prize?

Channel 4's hit factual thriller returns for a fifth series as nine British citizens turn fugitive and go on the run.

Following a dramatic launch and helicopter chase in Manchester, the fugitives are pursued across the UK by an elite team of hunters, drawn from some of the world's best investigators and led by former Scotland Yard detective Chief Peter Bleksley.

The stakes are high; if the fugitives can evade capture for 25 days they could win a share of £100,000.

But they're up against a formidable force of 30 hunters equipped with the latest ANPR technology, search dogs, drones and helicopters.

Taking part in 2020's season are childhood sweethearts Jess and Ella, best friends Rob and Ben, 78-year-old retiree Mervyn, known as ‘Titch’, businessness woman Toni, Wigan couple Dan R and Hayley and on-off couple Frankie and Dan.

For the most recent series, the fugitives have been stripped of all personal belongings and money; all they have is the clothes on their backs.

Cameras discreetly follow them and if they manage to avoid being hunted, they'll win their share of the prize money.

In tonight's final episode, extraction day is edging ever closer and the fugitives are feeling the pressure. The Hunters will stop at nothing for another clean sweep as they ramp up their efforts.

An elaborate scheme brings childhood sweethearts Jess and Ella to the suburban home of a family friend; but is their hideout safe? Best friends Ben and Rob fall out, causing them to split at a crucial time.

Hayley and Dan drive straight past the Hunters, twice, and so they go to ground once more. But Dan has his eye on more than just the prize money as he and Hayley take the plunge into a Welsh harbour.

Hunted airs at 9pm on Thursday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes from the 2020 series and past seasons online via the All4 player here.