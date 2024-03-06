Hunted 2024 start date confirmed for new series on Channel 4

Hunted is back for 2024 with a brand new series starting on Channel 4 from Sunday, 17 March.

The real-life thriller sees ordinary people go on the run from a team of expert hunters made up of ex-military, law enforcement and security forces.

If the fugitives can evade capture for long enough they could win a share of the £100,000 prize money.

Following a pause due to the pandemic, a brand new series is finally on its way to Channel 4 soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Hunted start?

Hunted will begin its seventh series – the first in two years – on Sunday, 17 March at 9PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will also be available to watch via Channel 4 streaming.

Across the UK 12 ordinary people have turned fugitive. If they can successfully outwit an elite team of hunters for 21 days, they will win a share of £100,000.

On the run across the length and breadth of the UK, the fugitives will be looking over their shoulders, ever fearful that the hunters have picked up their trail.

Leading the investigation at Hunted HQ is Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police Lisa Theaker, who oversees a handpicked team of top police and military personnel, armed with the powers of the state, including live CCTV, ANPR, GPS positioning, drones, tracker dogs, mobile phone monitoring, publicity campaigns and, for the first time, motorbikes.

In one of the most closely monitored countries in the world, where will the fugitives hide?

In the first episode, for the first time ever the 12 fugitives are on the run in London, one of the most watched cities in the UK. Making their escape from Piccadilly Circus.

For now, all past series and episodes of Hunted are available to watch on Channel 4 streaming.

You can watch all past series of Hunted here while Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer is available online here.

You can find out more about applying for Hunted here.