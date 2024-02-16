The Masked Singer UK renewed for sixth series

The Masked Singer UK will be coming back for a sixth series, it’s been confirmed.

Ahead of the final of the latest show on Saturday, a brand new cast will begin filming later this year.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer sees the return of its beloved panel of celebrity detectives.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan are all back in their detective chairs, ready to unravel the mysteries of the singing celebrities hidden behind elaborate costumes.

A fresh cast of twelve celebrities will don the show’s signature extraordinary costumes, embodying twelve unique characters. They’ll perform on stage, their identities concealed, as they aim to baffle both the panel and the audience with their vocal prowess.

The show promises an exciting array of talent vying to join the esteemed ranks of Masked Singer winners such as Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

For now, The Masked Singer UK concludes this Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX with its final.

This season’s The Masked Singer lineup has seen 12 brand new contestants taking part.

Owl brings a hoot, Air Fryer heats up the stage, and Bubble Tea offers a refreshing twist. Eiffel Tower stands tall with elegance, while Chicken Caesar aims for a regal performance. Piranha plans to deliver a sharp act, Maypole twirls into the spotlight, and Cricket strikes with energy. Bigfoot introduces mystery, Dippy Egg aims to crack smiles, Weather forecasts a thrilling performance, and Rat rounds out the cast with an edge-of-your-seat show.

Ahead of the final, all but three have been revealed with Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot prepare to face off in the last show.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.