One Day Netflix release date and first look at new series

Netflix has revealed the release date and a first look at its new limited series One Day.

Adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, One Day will be released on Netflix from 8 February 2024. All 14 episodes of the new series will become available on the streaming giant.

One Day presents the compelling story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who first meet on the night of their graduation, July 15, 1988. From this pivotal moment, the series follows their lives on this same date annually, exploring their evolving relationship over the years.

Each episode captures Dex and Em a year older, navigating the ups and downs of life, their changing dynamics, joys, and heartaches. This decades-spanning love story promises to bring to life the rich narrative of Nicholls’ novel.

Making up the cast are Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson and Toby Stephens.

The series boasts a talented team of writers, including Nicole Taylor as the lead writer, alongside Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani. The direction is helmed by a dynamic group comprising Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick, and Luke Snellin. Drama Republic takes charge of production, with Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, David Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor serving as executive producers and Nige Watson as the series producer.

As One Day joins the ranks of Netflix’s offerings, viewers around the world eagerly await to experience this timeless story of love and life, visualised through the lens of modern television storytelling.

