Apple TV+ has revealed the release date and first look at its new thriller Criminal Record.

The eight-episode crime drama stars Academy Award and BAFTA winner Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It), and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Beast Must Die) as detectives in a tug of war over a high-profile murder case.

The release date for Criminal Record on Apple TV+ has been confirmed for Friday, 12 January 2024 with its first two episodes. New episodes will be released every Friday through 23 February.

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in CRIMINAL RECORD

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London.

A teaser shares: “An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.”

Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record

Starring Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, the cast of Criminal Record also features Charlie Creed-Miles (King Arthur, Wild Bill), Dionne Brown (Queenie), Shaun Dooley (Official Secret, The Woman in Black, The Awakening), Stephen Campbell-Moore (The Bank Job, Masters of the Air), Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, My Week with Marilyn), Rasaq Kukoyi (Andor, His House), Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), BAFTA TV Award winner Cathy Tyson (Help) and Tom Moutchi (Famalam, The Hustle).

