tellymix
Advertisements

Go behind the scenes of All The Light We Cannot See on Netflix

Posted by Josh Darvill
All the Light We Cannot See. (L to R) Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure, Director/Executive Producer Shawn Levy in episode 103 of All the Light We Cannot See. Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2023
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Netflix has revealed a behind the scenes look at its new limited series All The Light We Cannot See.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See is a groundbreaking limited series that unfurls the tale of Marie-Laure, a visually impaired French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc.

The series is released on Netflix on 2 November 2023.

Fleeing from German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into Nazi hands, they become the relentless targets of a cruel Gestapo officer with sinister motives. Seeking refuge in St. Malo, they find sanctuary with a reclusive uncle who secretly transmits resistance radio broadcasts.

In this once-charming seaside city, Marie-Laure’s journey unexpectedly intersects with Werner, a brilliant teenager recruited by Hitler’s regime to hunt illegal broadcasts. Instead, he discovers a hidden connection to Marie-Laure, sharing her belief in humanity and the potential for hope.

Spanning a decade and skilfully weaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner, All The Light We Cannot See illuminates the profound power of human connections, offering a guiding light even in the darkest of times.

Directed by Shawn Levy and penned by Steven Knight, this four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure, alongside a stellar cast featuring Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

More on: Streaming
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook