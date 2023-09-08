Go behind the scenes of All The Light We Cannot See on Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See. (L to R) Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure, Director/Executive Producer Shawn Levy in episode 103 of All the Light We Cannot See. Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix © 2023

Netflix has revealed a behind the scenes look at its new limited series All The Light We Cannot See.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See is a groundbreaking limited series that unfurls the tale of Marie-Laure, a visually impaired French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc.

The series is released on Netflix on 2 November 2023.

Fleeing from German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into Nazi hands, they become the relentless targets of a cruel Gestapo officer with sinister motives. Seeking refuge in St. Malo, they find sanctuary with a reclusive uncle who secretly transmits resistance radio broadcasts.

In this once-charming seaside city, Marie-Laure’s journey unexpectedly intersects with Werner, a brilliant teenager recruited by Hitler’s regime to hunt illegal broadcasts. Instead, he discovers a hidden connection to Marie-Laure, sharing her belief in humanity and the potential for hope.

Spanning a decade and skilfully weaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner, All The Light We Cannot See illuminates the profound power of human connections, offering a guiding light even in the darkest of times.

Directed by Shawn Levy and penned by Steven Knight, this four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure, alongside a stellar cast featuring Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

More on: Netflix Streaming