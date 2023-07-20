Takeshi's Castle is back with new series and two brand new hosts

Iconic Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle is to make a return, this time streaming on Prime Video.

Each episode sees 100 contestants take on an array of physical games in a bid to win a cash prize.

The game concludes with the contestants left standing facing Takeshi in a showdown to take home the 1 million Yen prize money – about £5,500.

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis are to lend their voices to commentate on new episodes, which will stream on Prime Video from August.

The pair said: “Nothing is more magical than a reboot of a successful show from yesteryear, heavy though is the pressure in bringing back the wonder that is Takeshi’s Castle.

“We are honoured to be bringing back the maddest show of all time to a whole new generation; hopefully they can take away the life lessons we learnt from the original.”

Prime Video’s head of originals, Dam Grabiner, added: “Takeshi’s Castle has a special place in the hearts of UK viewers, and Tom and Romesh’s ingenious new take on the show makes it as incomprehensible as ever, and very, very funny.”

The show previously aired in the UK on Challenge TV with voice-over from Craig Charles.