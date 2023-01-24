(L to R) Bilal Hasna, Sofia Oxenham, Máiréad Tyers, Emma Moran, Luke Rollason, Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee attend Extraordinary screening in London. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+)

Disney+’s new original UK comedy series Extraordinary has been renewed for a second season.

The news was revealed at the official launch of season one which drops on 25 January 2023 with all episodes available to watch online.

Creator Emma Moran and series cast Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Siobhán McSweeney, Patricia Allison and more were all in attendance at the official UK launch screening at Genesis Cinema, East London. Additional series cast members include Ardal O’Hanlon, Robbie Gee and Ned Porteous.

A teaser of the show shares: “Ten years ago, everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower. But Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman, is still waiting to get hers. She’d take anything at this point.

“Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.”

You can watch a first look trailer of the first season below…

Season two will begin filming later this month (January). A release date and further details are to be announced.

The show is the latest addition of Disney+ UK Original series on the platform, following rom-com action thriller Wedding Season and Save Our Squad with David Beckham, both streaming now.

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.