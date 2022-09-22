Heartstopper season 2 cast revealed as filming begins on new episodes

Casting has been confirmed for the second season of Netflix hit Heartstopper.

Inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, who acts as writer and producer, the first season debuted in April and became an instant success.

Netflix quickly confirmed not one but TWO more seasons with production on new episodes kicking off this week.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke

Heartstopper season 2 cast

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser will all return to their roles.

Joining them are Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid (a Higgs student), Jack Barton as David Nelson (Nick’s older brother), Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk (a Truham teacher) and Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student).

Announcing the two new seasons earlier this year, executive producer Patrick Walters said: “We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true.

“I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

A release date for series two is to be announced.

For now the first set of eight episodes is available to stream on Netflix here.

A teaser shares: “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.

“Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

More on: Heartstopper Netflix Streaming