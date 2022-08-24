Laura Whitmore is to front a new documentary series on ITV's new streaming platform ITVX.

Coming days after announcing her exit from Love Island, Laura will take the lead in new show Laura Whitmore Investigates.

ITV say it'll follow Laura Whitmore as she "takes on a series of controversial issues in immersive, investigative films for ITVX, which will see her using her journalism skills to reveal new insights on each subject."

They add: "In this brand new series for ITVX, viewers will see a new side of Laura as she travels within the UK and further afield to delve into subjects that fascinate her and have an impact on our lives."

Laura Whitmore said: "It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.

"Getting back to my journalistic roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues, and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects."

The series will drop on ITV's new streaming platform ITVX with a release date to be announced.

It comes after the presenter announced she was quitting as host of Love Island.

Laura wrote on social media: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."