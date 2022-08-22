Count Abdulla: Arian Nik and Jaime Winstone star in new ITVX comedy

ITV has announced new comedy series Count Abdulla for its upcoming streaming service.

Count Abdulla is a six-part comedy series written by Kaamil Shah which will premiere on ITVX.

Arian Nik (The Bay) will take up the lead role, joined on the cast by Jaime Winstone (Four Lives).

A teaser shares: "Count Abdulla follows Abdulla Khan (Arian Nik, The Bay) - a mid-twenties British-Pakistani Muslim doctor stuck in an identity crisis, caught between his religious mother and his secular, hedonistic friends.

"But when Abdulla is bitten by a vampire he suddenly becomes the outsider’s outsider."

A release date for the series is to be confirmed.

Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy said: "The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home. We want a huge cross section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy.

"We want to take risks but most importantly we want our audiences to find shows that reflect them and make them laugh.”

