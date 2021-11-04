Joe Sugg is to launch a new virtual reality game show on YouTube

Joe Sugg is to launch a new virtual reality game show online.

The YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star is teaming up with Stellify Media, makers of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, to produce the series.

Titled Virtually Impossible, Joe Sugg will launch the game show on his YouTube channel as he hosts 12 contestants through a childlike assault course as quickly as possible.

A teaser shares: "All very straightforward except for one catch – all the contestants are in VR and this simple course now becomes their worst nightmare. From monsters in mazes to terrifying zip wires Joe serves up simple tasks that become Virtually Impossible."

Matthew Worthy, Joint-CEO & Founder of Stellify Media said: “This will be Stellify’s very first YouTube show – which is a big deal for us – and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with Joe”

Joe Sugg added: “Virtually Impossible is an extremely exciting project that we have been developing for some time. It’s amazing to be working with Sony Pictures Television and Stellify Media and finally seeing it all come to fruition. I’m sure it will bring surprise, entertainment and emotion to everyone at home.”

The VR has been curated and bespoke built for the project by the cutting-edge immersive tech company, AiSolve Limited, led by the co-founder and tech visionary, Prajay Kamat.

Prajay Kamat commented: “Nothing excites us more than being part of a project that is the “first of its kind” so the ideation for the Virtually Impossible concept, a unique game show format, was something right up our street.

"As the tech partners, it was an amazing experience to work with the creative spearheads, Sony and Stellify Media, to see the vision of bringing the best of immersive tech and digital entertainment together become a reality.”