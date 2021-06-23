New comedy murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building is coming to Disney+ in the UK.

The show will star Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The series of ten episodes will premiere exclusively on Star on Disney+ as a Star Original from Tuesday, 31 August in the UK.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

A teaser shares: "When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another.

"Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late."

The show is the latest to be announced for Disney+ over the next year.

Also coming to the streaming service will be upcoming American biographical drama Pam & Tommy, the Kardashians' new reality series and Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries tracking the dreams and people of Wrexham as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

Picture: Courtesy of Disney