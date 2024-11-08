Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden has opened up after announcing her early exit from this year’s show.

The Welsh dancer, who recently overcame a battle with cancer, has been forced to withdraw from the competition.

She had been partnered with JLS star JB Gill on the series. Lauren Oakley will now be dancing with the popstar.

Amy Dowden & JB Gill

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Amy spoke candidly about her frustration and sadness in having to leave the contest.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m going to do my best not to cry,” Amy said. “It’s just an entertainment show, I know, but I’m gutted that it’s ended this way.”

She added: “I feel I’ve let JB down.”

Amy explained that her injury, an insufficiency fracture in her foot, requires several weeks without high-impact movement to heal. This setback, she admitted, has been especially hard to take.

“It’s just so frustrating,” she told Lorraine.

Her exit hits even harder as she had planned a special samba for next Saturday, a dance she hoped would celebrate a full year since she rang the chemo bell to mark her victory over cancer.

Amy Dowden

“It was going to be this joyful, carnival, happy dance,” Amy shared. “I just wanted to be on that floor to show how far I’ve come in that year.”

In her absence, JB will continue dancing alongside professional Lauren Oakley. Amy, though heartbroken, pledged her support, saying, “I’m going to be their biggest champion.”

For Amy, Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifeline. She credited the show with helping her through her cancer treatment and described it as her dream, the goal she clung to during her most difficult days.

“When I had that diagnosis, this show was my goal. I’m so proud I got back there,” she said with a smile.

Despite the setback, Amy remains determined to return.

“I was in the gym with my physio yesterday, and I’m hoping to dance by the end of the series,” she said, adding that she’s already looking forward to her upcoming Reborn tour with fellow Strictly pro Carlos Gu.

She added: “The saying is, don’t get bitter, get better. I’m heartbroken now, but I know I’ll feel better soon.”

