First look at Don Gilet as Death in Paradise’s new Detective Inspector

Fans of Death in Paradise are in for a treat as first-look images of Don Gilet’s much-anticipated debut as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson have just been released.

Gilet, known for roles in Sherwood, EastEnders, and Shetland, will take the lead in a new chapter of the hugely popular crime series.

DI Mervin Wilson, a London-based detective, arrives on the sun-drenched island of Saint Marie just in time for a feature-length Christmas special before stepping fully into his role in the 2025 series.

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson. Credit: BBC/Lou Denim

This time, Gilet brings a unique edge to the role of DI Wilson, who appears to have his own motives for visiting Saint Marie.

BBC and Red Planet Pictures teased that Wilson’s intentions might go beyond mere duty.

Don Gilet said: “I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector. It’s been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew.

“I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold…”

Returning favourites from the Death in Paradise cast, including Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine, and Danny John-Jules, will reprise their roles in the upcoming Christmas special and new series.

All previous series of Death in Paradise are now available on BBC iPlayer.