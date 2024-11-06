Johannes Radebe set to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing

Johannes Radebe is reportedly set to bid farewell to Strictly Come Dancing at the end of this series.

The South African dancer has watched his career soar since joining the BBC One show in 2018.

And now, with major projects on the horizon—including a film based on his life story—it looks like he’s ready for a new chapter.

The Sun reports that this year’s series is looking to be his last.

“Johannes is hugely loved on the show and there isn’t an atom of bad feeling about him leaving,” a source told the publication.

They explained: “Of course, bosses will probably try to find a way to bring him back at some point and he would no doubt consider returning.

“But for now, he just has too much to juggle alongside the contest. It isn’t just the announced projects that he’s working on, there are other opportunities in the pipeline too, which he can now explore further.”

It was announced earlier this year that Johannes is teaming up with producers to bring his memoir, JoJo: Finally Home, to cinemas.

It tells the inspiring tale of how Johannes used dance to rise above homophobic discrimination in his childhood in the South African township of Zamdela.

Reflecting on his journey, Johannes said: “Growing up gay in the townships of South Africa was not an easy ride, but there were so many good things about my life there, and it has made me the person I am today.”

He added: “I never imagined my story would end up on the big screen, so I am greatly appreciative of this new opportunity and look forward to working closely with [producers] Helena and Anthony over the coming months.”

Johannes is also set to star in Kinky Boots The Musical on tour through July 2025, marking his musical theatre debut.

For now, he is currently paired with Montell Douglas – aka Fire from Gladiators – with the duo set to Paso Doble to Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters this weekend.