Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing routines (Week 8)

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight with the celebrities battling for a place at Blackpool.

The couples return to the dance floor, with routines they hope will earn them a place at the iconic Tower Ballroom next weekend.

The panel of dance icons, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke, will share their thoughts before the public vote opens. Who will impress you tonight?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

This evening’s episode (Saturday, 9 November) of Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35PM on BBC One.

Tonight’s dances and songs

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: Couple’s Choice to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon – Stream/Download

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: Argentine Tango to Do I Wanna Know? by Arctic Monkeys – Stream/Download

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: Samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes – Stream/Download

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: Paso Doble to Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters – Stream/Download

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal: Couple’s Choice to The Best by Nicotine Dolls – Stream/Download

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: American Smooth to Proud by Heather Small – Stream/Download

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: Rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper – Stream/Download

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: Quickstep to Fantasy by Mariah Carey – Stream/Download

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA – Stream/Download

Strictly returns on Sunday, 10 November at 7:20 PM for the seventh results episode of the series, revealing the next couple to be eliminated.

This week’s judges’ scores will be combined with viewer votes to decide the bottom two couples. These couples will then go head-to-head in the dance-off, with the judges choosing who stays in the competition and who leaves.

Sunday’s show will also feature a special performance by musical theatre duo Ball & Boe and a poignant routine from the professionals to mark Remembrance Sunday.