Harlan Coben’s Missing You arrives on Netflix this New Year

The latest thriller from Harlan Coben, Missing You, hits Netflix on 1 January 2025.

The new limited series stars Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan, a detective specialising in Missing Persons.

Kat’s life changes forever when she stumbles across her long-lost fiancé’s profile on a dating app – 11 years after he vanished without a trace.

What follows is a thrilling dive back into Kat’s own haunting past, as she grapples with her father’s murder and unearths secrets she thought were buried for good.

Joining Eleazar are Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage, Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner, and James Nesbitt, rounding out an all-star cast.

Coben’s last Netflix adaptation, Fool Me Once, dominated the streaming platform with over 108 million views in the first half of 2024, and Missing You is expected to attract similar attention.

In classic Coben style, Missing You is set in the UK rather than the US, giving fans a localised spin on the bestselling author’s mystery thriller.

Filming for the series took place in Manchester and across the North West of England, infusing the show with a distinctly British atmosphere that has become a hallmark of Coben’s recent UK-based projects.

Produced by Quay Street Productions (a branch of ITV Studios) and directed by Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota, the series includes five one-hour episodes.

Harlan Coben’s Missing You is released on Netflix on 1 January 2025.