Strictly Come Dancing’s iconic Dance-A-Thon is back

Strictly Come Dancing is bringing back the iconic Dance-A-Thon to the ballroom floor thisyear.

As announced on Strictly: It Takes Two, this year’s Dance-A-Thon will see the remaining Strictly couples face off in a Samba showdown, all hoping to impress the judges with their rhythm, style, and stamina.

Returning as part of Strictly’s 20th anniversary celebrations, this Dance-A-Thon is a nod to traditional Ballroom and Latin competitions, which often feature similar group challenges.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

Taking place on 23 November, after each couple performs their main routine for the evening, they’ll re-enter the ballroom as a group for a high-stakes Samba-Thon.

Starting with all the couples on the floor, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke will eliminate pairs one by one until only one winning couple remains.

In true Strictly fashion, each couple’s place in the Dance-A-Thon will impact their final score for the night, potentially shifting the leaderboard in unexpected ways.

The first couple eliminated earns just 1 point.

Each couple eliminated thereafter will receive points in ascending order.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024,14-09-2024,Launch Show,The Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities & Professional Dancers 2024,*NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 21:00HRS, SATURDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER, 2024*,BBC Public Service,Guy Levy

The last couple standing will add a crucial 7 points to their total.

This added score could influence who rises to the top – and who risks leaving the competition.

The Dance-A-Thon first appeared in 2009 during Series 7 and has returned several times in the show’s history.

The contestants for this year’s Samba-Thon will be revealed on the results show live from Blackpool Tower on Sunday, 17 November.

The Dance-A-Thon itself will take place on Saturday, 23 November, airing on BBC One and iPlayer.

Before then, the remaining celebs battle to make Blackpool this weekend in the eighth week of live shows.