Alan Carr’s Changing Ends renewed for two new series

Alan Carr’s much-loved sitcom Changing Ends has just been greenlit for not one but two more series.

The semi-autobiographical series, which delves into Carr’s unique and often hilarious childhood in Northampton, will return for a third and fourth series on ITV1 and ITVX.

Since its launch, Changing Ends has quickly become the biggest new half-hour comedy of the year, racking up over 13 million streams on ITVX and earning multiple award nominations along the way.

Changing Ends on ITVX. Pictured: Young Alan [Oliver Savell] and Alan Carr. ©Baby Cow Productions

The third and fourth series, each comprising six episodes, will be produced by Baby Cow Productions, the comedy powerhouse behind British hits like Gavin & Stacey and Alan Partridge.

The episodes will be filmed back-to-back, with air dates yet to be announced.

Alan Carr said: “To get your own sitcom recommissioned for a series is the most wonderful news ever, but to have TWO series recommissioned is utterly mind-blowing and such a huge compliment which I do not take lightly.

“I know how much this show has resonated with the viewers and I promise I won’t let you down, and for someone whose actual life at times feels like a sitcom, believe me there are more tales from my childhood to be told.

“Two series commissioned eh? My dream of Changing Ends becoming Northampton’s answer to The Crown becomes two steps closer to being a reality.”

Changing Ends offers fans a charming, funny, and heartwarming peek into Alan’s younger years as the son of a fourth-division football manager in 1980s Northampton.

Combining witty, nostalgic storytelling with a strong cast, the show has struck a chord with audiences, who can’t seem to get enough of young Alan’s journey through life’s ups and downs.

ITV’s Head of Comedy, Nana Hughes commented: “Changing Ends continues to grow into becoming one of our most popular comedies with audiences clearly loving the early adventures of little Alan Carr. The cast is simply superb and the heart warming storytelling has clearly struck a chord with our viewers.”

All episodes from series 1 & 2 are available to watch for free via ITVX.