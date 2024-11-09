JB Gill and Tasha Ghouri top Strictly scores with perfect performances

In Week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing, the competition heated up as the celebrity dancers competed to make Blackpool.

Performing for a place at the iconic Tower Ballroom next week, the celebs tackled a mix of exciting routines, from the dramatic Paso Doble to a romantic Rumba.

Topping the leaderboard this week were JB Gill and Lauren Oakley along with Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, both receiving impressive scores of 37.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Meanwhile, Shayne Ward and Jamie Borthwick found themselves towards the lower end, both with scores of 30, which could leave them vulnerable in the Sunday night results show.

Here’s how the scores stacked up this week:

Week 8 Strictly Come Dancing Leaderboard

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Samba – 37 Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec – Quickstep – 37 Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – Paso Doble – 36 Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal – Couple’s Choice – 36 Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – Couple’s Choice – 33 Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – American Smooth – 33 Wynne Evans and Katya Jones – American Smooth – 32 Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas – Argentine Tango – 30 Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu – Rumba – 30

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley impressed the judges with their energetic Samba, earning a perfect 10 from Anton Du Beke and securing the top spot on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri’s graceful Quickstep with Aljaž Škorjanec also won praise, with Motsi and Shirley awarding perfect 10s.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal r

Bouncing back from the bottom two, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe offered a fierce Paso Doble, scoring 36, while Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal’s emotional Couple’s Choice dance to “The Best” resonated with the panel and earned them 36 points as well.

Chris McCausland’s Couple’s Choice to John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!” proved popular, scoring 33, tying with Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola’s elegant American Smooth.

In contrast, Jamie Borthwick and Shayne Ward each received 30 for their respective Argentine Tango and Rumba, leaving them potentially at risk for the dance-off this weekend.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

The competition is getting tougher as the remaining couples fight to stay in the race for the glitterball trophy.

Tune in for the Sunday night results show, where one couple will leave the competition.

The episode will also feature a special music performance from musical theatre stars Boe & Ball, and a dazzling group routine from the Strictly professional dancers to mark Remembrance Day.