A seventh celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2024 in Sunday’s results, missing out on next weekend’s Blackpool special.

Singer Shayne Ward and pro partner Nancy Xu were voted off after finding themselves in the dance-off with Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

Shayne Ward & Nancy Xu and Wynne Evans & Katya Jones

In Week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing, celebrities battled to secure a spot in Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom.

At the top of the leaderboard were JB Gill with Lauren Oakley and Tasha Ghouri with Aljaž Škorjanec, both scoring an impressive 37. JB and Lauren’s vibrant Samba earned a perfect 10 from Anton Du Beke, while Tasha’s elegant Quickstep garnered top marks from Motsi and Shirley.

On the lower end, Shayne Ward and Jamie Borthwick each scored 30, putting them at risk in Sunday’s results show.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe made a comeback with a fierce Paso Doble, scoring 36. Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal’s Couple’s Choice to “The Best” also earned 36 points, deeply resonating with the judges.

Chris McCausland and Sarah Hadland both scored 33, with Chris performing a Couple’s Choice to “Instant Karma!” and Sarah delivering a graceful American Smooth.

The judges combined their scores with viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples facing the dance-off.

Shayne & Nancy and Wynne & Katya ended up in the bottom two, requiring them to perform again for the judges.

It was a split decision for the panel, with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse saving Shayne but Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas saving Wynne.

This marked the third time in the bottom two for Shayne but the first for Wynne.

The results show also featured a performance by the professional dancers marking Remembrance Day and a musical set by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer, with the remaining couples competing in the Blackpool Tower special.

On Sunday, another celebrity will leave the show, and The Pet Shop Boys will make a studio appearance.