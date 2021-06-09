The Beast Must Die series 2 being developed for BritBox

The Beast Must Die is to return to BritBox for a second series, it's been announced.

The first episodes of series one dropped last month (May) to record breaking viewing figures which made the show the best performing launch of 2021 to date.

The second series in development is entitled A Sword in my Bones, and is based on an original story created by screenwriter Gaby Chiappe (The Beast Must Die, Shetland, Vera). Rising Star Billy Howle (The Serpent, MotherFatherSon, On Chesil Beach) is poised to reprise the role of Detective Nigel Strangeways.

Billy Howle said: "I am thrilled by the reception to The Beast Must Die. A lot of hard work by all the cast and crew went into making the first original drama for BritBox, during a pandemic, and it seems to have paid off. I would relish the opportunity to take on the role of Strangeways again and am really excited by the prospect of this next chapter.”

Will Harrison, BritBox UK MD commented: “We are all immensely proud of our first original, scripted drama and the reception it has received from critics and subscribers alike. We are working closely with our partners at Scott Free and New Regency to explore what may lie in store for Detective Strangeways.”

Ed Rubin, Head of New Regency Television International and Marina Brackenbury, Executive Producer, Scott Free UK added: "We’re delighted by the response to The Beast Must Die and Billy’s towering performance leaves us with a really exciting opportunity to delve further into DI Strangeways in a compelling new story.

"Harnessing a similar emotional intensity and thriller pulse to season one; A Sword In My Bones will offer up even greater narrative scope, a terrific new cast of characters and a whole new cinematic setting.”

The Beast Must Die is a gripping contemporary revenge thriller set on the Isle of Wight. Following the hit and run of a six-year-old boy, his mother (Cush Jumbo) is intent on avenging his death and the only thing keeping her going is the desire to hunt down and kill the man she believes is responsible.

The troubled yet brilliant Detective Strangeways (Howle) has to unpick this web of tragedy and steer a course to justice.

Also on the cast are Jared Harris, Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Mia Tomlinson and newcomer Barney Sayburn.

You can watch the first three episodes of The Beast Must Die on BritBox here with episode four dropping on 10 June.