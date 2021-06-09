The Rap Game UK seises 3 release date as show returns to BBC Three

The Rap Game UK is to return to BBC Three for a third outing this year.

Filmed across new locations in Manchester, The Rap Game UK will be back this summer with a new £20,000 cash prize and mentor scheme to help the winning artist create, launch and promote new music following the competition.

Series 3 of the talent search will premiere in July 2021 with an exact release date to be announced.

DJ Target, Krept and Konan return as mentors for season three with guest stars to be announced. Previous guest mentors including Ms Banks, Wretch 32, D Double E, Aitch, Deno, AJ Tracey, Mist, Stefflon Don and Lady Leshurr.

The new series will once again feature some of the scene’s biggest names with the full artist line up to be confirmed.

Ricky Cooper, BBC Factual Commissioning Editor said: "After finding incredible new artists from all over Britain, this series of The Rap Game UK is set to be bigger and better than ever.

"The show’s unique blend of authenticity, storytelling, humour and epic MC showdowns has proven a hit with audiences, and I can’t wait to see who Krept, Konan and DJ Target crown this year’s winner."

Tom O’Brien, Creative Director at programme makers Naked Television said: “It's great to be back working with BBC Three on Rap Game Season Three. The cast, city and prize are all new, so there's a fresh unpredictability about it which has us all really excited."

Based on the American reality TV series of the same name, The Rap Game UK first premiere on BBC Three in 2019.

You can watch the first two series of The Rap Game UK in full online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

