Loki UK release date, time and number of episodes on Disney+

Loki is dropping on Disney+ this week - here's all you need to know!

The new series from Marvel Studios features Loki as he steps out of his brother’s shadow.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki follows the God of Mischief as he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

When is Loki released on Disney+?

Loki will debut on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday, 9 June 2021. New shows typically launch at 8AM UK time.

The first season consists of six episodes which will be added to the streaming service each week.

The first season consists of six episodes which will be added to the streaming service each week.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Further cast of Loki includes Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, Eugene Cordero and the voice of Tara Strong.



Alongside Loki, more Marvel Studios' series currently streaming on Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Meanwhile next month (9 July) will see Marvel’s long-awaited Black Widow launch simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

For now you can watch a full trailer of Loki below...