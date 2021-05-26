Murder in Provence: BritBox to adapt hit books into three-part series

BritBox has announced a new three-part adaptation of Murder in Provence.

Based on the books by M.L. Longworth, Murder in Provence will star Roger Allam (Endeavour, The Thick of It), Nancy Carroll (The Crown, Father Brown) and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

The series follows Antoine Verlaque (Allam), Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and romantic partner Marine Bonnet (Carroll) as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

Murder in Provence is being adapted for the screen by renowned playwright Shelagh Stephenson (Shirley, Before You Go, Downton Abbey), directed by Chloe Thomas (The Deceived, Harlots, Victoria) and produced by Grainne Marmion (Harlots, Doctor Foster). Executive Producers are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter. Stephenson and Allam also serve as Executive Producers.

The series will film in the UK and France in July and is due to debut on BritBox in both the UK and North America in July.

Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK said: “We hope that Murder in Provence will be the first of many global Originals made exclusively for BritBox subscribers. The books by M.L. Longworth seem to be tailor made for television and we can’t wait to launch the series next year.”

“Murder in Provence is the perfect series for our first major collaboration with our BritBox UK colleagues,” added Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America. “It’s exciting to be able to bring the best British mysteries to the screen for BritBox fans in multiple regions, and I look forward to all the pan-territory commissions to come ”

Alison Owen of producers Monumental Television commented: ‘We are thrilled that BritBox has given us the opportunity to bring M.L. Longworth’s delightful books to the screen. Shelagh, with her brilliant wit and knowledge of Provence, is the perfect writer to bring Mary Lou's world to life.

"The pairing of Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll as Antoine and Marine is just delicious and promises sparring and fun as they solve crimes in one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes’

Murder in Provence will be available exclusively to BritBox subscribers in 2022.

