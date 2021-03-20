The Voice UK 2021 final airs tonight on ITV - here's all you need to know.

After the auditions, battles and semi-finals, just four acts are left in the competition.

Now the 2021 series is set for its epic conclusion as one singer is crowned winner of The Voice UK 2021.

When is The Voice UK 2021 final?

The Voice 2021 final will air on Saturday, 20 March from 8:30PM.

The final will run for just under two hours until 10:20PM as the winner is crowned.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite via the official Voice app.

The Voice 2021 contestants

Currently four acts remain in the competition for the final. They are:

Team Will: Okulaja, an 18-year-old student from Kent.

Team Tom: Hannah Williams, a 38-year-old mother and full time singer from Winchester

Team Olly: Grace Holden, an 18-year-old shop assistant and Theatre school teacher from Essex

Team Anne-Marie: Craig Eddie, a 23-year-old musician from Falkirk in Scotland

The four finalists will go head to head in the final where viewers will decide the winner.

The final four also get the unique opportunity to duet with their Coaches.

That lucky singer will be set on the road to realizing their artistic ambitions as they scoop a prize of a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Meanwhile the final will also see a special performance from reigning The Voice UK champion Blessing Annatoria.

You can watch past episodes from The Voice UK online now via the ITV Hub here.

