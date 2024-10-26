Meet the finalists of The Voice UK 2024

After thousands auditioned, the finalists of The Voice UK 2024 have been confirmed.

Following weeks of blind auditions, the callbacks and semi-final, four contestants are left fighting it out for victory ahead of Saturday’s final.

Emma Willis hosts as coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes and Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly return for one last show in which one champion will be crowned and win a record deal with Universal, a huge cash prize and a luxurious holiday.

Meet those taking part below…

Deb Orah (Team LeAnn)

28-year-old Deb Orah had all four coaches turning for her performance of His Eye Is on the Sparrow at the blind auditions, picking Team LeAnn. Find about Deb Orah on Instagram @deb_orahmusic.

Deb Orah perform on The Voice UK final

Storry (Team Will)

Canadian singer Storry got all four coaches to turn with her own original song You Don’t Know Me (Nah Nah) at the blind auditions, choosing to join Team Will. Follow Storry on Instagram @storrymusic.

Storry perform on The Voice UK final

Billy & Louie (Team Tom)

20-year-old twins Billy & Louie form Wiltshire sand Whitney Houston classic Run to You for their blind audition. They got all four coaches to spin and chose to join Team Tom. Find them here on Instagram.

Billy & Louie perform on The Voice UK final

AVA (Team Tom & Danny)

At just 20 years old, AVA delivered a powerful rendition of Damn Your Eyes during the auditions. Her performance captivated all the coaches to spin and AVA chose to join Team Tom & Danny. Find Ava on social media @madhatcat

AVA perform on The Voice UK final

In the final, the four will perform both a solo number plus a duet with their coach before the winner is crowned.

There will also be a special guest performance from last year’s winners Jen & Liv, now known as Hunni, plus Perrie Edwards.

As if that wasn’t enough, the coaches will also show everyone how its done with an epic group number.

The Voice UK final airs on Saturday, 26 October at 8:10PM on ITV1 and ITVX.