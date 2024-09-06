The Voice UK 2024 Episode 2 Contestants

By Published September 7, 2024, at 12:26 AM

Here are the second group contestants taking the stage for a chance to turn a chair on The Voice UK this year.

This reality talent show sees thousands audition, but only one will come out on top in the search for the next big singing sensation, with the winner landing a fantastic record deal.

Emma Willis is back as the host, alongside a new coaching line-up including will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, and the talented LeAnn Rimes. For the first time on The Voice UK, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will be sharing a double chair as the Blind Auditions continue.

Ava

Deb Orah

Find about Deb Orah on Instagram @deb_orahmusic.

Storry

Follow Storry on Instagram @storrymusic.

Aaron Gardiner

You can follow Aaron on Instagram here.

Kuill Cameron

You can find out more about Kuill on Instagram.

Lois Morgan Gay

You can follow Louis Morgan Gay on Instagram and on X.

Romz

Romz is on social media under the name @rominaromz on Instagram and on TikTok.

Haydn Bardoe

You can find Haydn on Instagram @haydnbardoe

The Voice UK continues on Saturday, 7 September at 8:15PM on ITV1 and ITVX.