The Voice UK 2024 Episode 5 Contestants

This week, a new batch of hopefuls is stepping up to see if they can make the coaches turn their chairs on The Voice UK.
The show goes through weeks of auditions, but only one contestant will emerge victorious in the search for the next big vocal talent. The winner will receive a lucrative recording contract and a cash prize.
Emma Willis returns as host, with a new lineup of coaches that includes will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, and the renowned LeAnn Rimes. For the first time in the series, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will jointly occupy a double chair as the Blind Auditions continue.
Matty Scott
Chloe Jett
Conor McLoughlin
Sinead McElroy
Jack McGee
Bette Reynolds
Roisin McCarney
Nyime
Abdul Omoba
The Voice UK continues with its fifth episode on Saturday, 28 September at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.
