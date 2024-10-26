The Voice UK 2024 winner crowned

The winner of The Voice UK 2024 has been crowned in the final results this weekend.

The Voice UK concluded its thirteenth series on Saturday night on ITV1.

The latest series saw new coaches LeAnn Rimes, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones join Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am to take up their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

Saturday saw the top four acts battle it out to win a record contract.

In the final it was Team Tom and Danny’s AVA who won The Voice UK this year.

They beat Team LeAnn’s Deb Orah, Team Will’s Storry and Team Tom’s Billy & Louie after the four finalists went head to head in the final.

The prize for The Voice UK winner is a record deal, together with £50,000 and a luxury holiday.

At just 20 years old, AVA delivered a powerful rendition of Damn Your Eyes during the auditions.

Ava

Her performance captivated all the coaches to spin and AVA chose to join Team Tom & Danny

In the final the top four contestants started by each performing a solo song. They then each returned to the stage with their coaches for a series of epic duets.

The studio audience and virtual audience members then voted for their favourite.

Emma Willis returned to host the night’s action which also included a performance from last year’s winners Jen & Liv, now going under the stage name Hunni.

Plus, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards took to the stage for a performance of her song Forget About Us.

A new series of The Voice UK will air next year on ITV1.

For now, you can catch up this year’s show via ITVX.