TellyMix

The Voice UK 2024 Episode 1 Contestants

By Josh Darvill Published
The Voice UK 2024 Episode 1 Contestants

The first contestants singing for a spin on The Voice UK this year have been revealed!

The reality talent show invites thousands to audition, but only one will emerge victorious in the quest to find the next singing superstar, with the winner securing an incredible record deal.

Emma Willis returns as host, joined by a fresh coaching line-up featuring will-i-am, Sir Tom Jones, and singing sensation LeAnn Rimes. In a first for The Voice UK, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will share a double chair as the Blind Auditions kick off.

Billy Lockett

BILLY LOCKETT
Billy Lockett

 

Kevon Bennett

KEVON BENNETT
Kevon Bennett
Advertisements

Zalika Henry

ZALIKA HENRY
Zalika Henry

 

Harvey Powell

HARVEY POWELL
Harvey Powell

 

Joy Farrukh

JOY FARRUKH
Joy Farrukh
Advertisements

Kyra Smith

Kyra Smith
Kyra Smith

 

Mic Lowry

MIC LOWRY
Mic Lowry

 

Danielle Maihallet

DANIELLE MAIHALLET
Danielle Maihallet

 

The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 31 August at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

More on:

popular now

must read

latest news