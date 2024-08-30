The Voice UK 2024 Episode 1 Contestants
The first contestants singing for a spin on The Voice UK this year have been revealed!
The reality talent show invites thousands to audition, but only one will emerge victorious in the quest to find the next singing superstar, with the winner securing an incredible record deal.
Emma Willis returns as host, joined by a fresh coaching line-up featuring will-i-am, Sir Tom Jones, and singing sensation LeAnn Rimes. In a first for The Voice UK, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will share a double chair as the Blind Auditions kick off.
Billy Lockett
Kevon Bennett
Zalika Henry
Harvey Powell
Joy Farrukh
Kyra Smith
Mic Lowry
Danielle Maihallet
The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 31 August at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.
