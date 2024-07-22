The Voice UK celebrity spin-off reportedly in the works

A celebrity edition of The Voice UK is reportedly in the works.

The hit singing show will be back on TV soon with its thirteenth series with a new line up of judges.

Featuring members of the public judged solely on their voice, this year’s coaches are Sir Tom Jones, Leann Rimes, Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher.

But here’s the exciting bit: a star-studded special is being considered for the upcoming filming cycle.

Some celebrities have already been approached with rumoured names including Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, star of stage and screen Jason Manford, and Andy Whyment from Corrie

A source revealed to The Sun newspaper: “The Voice is perfect, family-friendly telly and remains a big part of the ITV schedule. A celebrity version has been discussed at ITV Studios, and some names have been asked if they’re up for it.”

However, no official details or commission have been confirmed yet.

The Voice has been hosted by Emma Willis since 2017, after ITV took over from BBC One, where it started in 2012.

Last summer, ITV shelved The Voice Kids after seven series but hinted at one-off specials.

A spokesman said, “We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of specials.”

A celebrity version of The Voice would indeed be something special, reminiscent of Celebrity X Factor in 2019.

It included footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones, The Chase star Jenny Ryan, Glee’s Kevin McHale and former Love Island cast. It was won by reality star Megan McKenna.