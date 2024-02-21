Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones & LeAnne Rimes join The Voice UK

A trio of new coaches have been confirmed for the next series of The Voice UK in 2024.

Grammy Award winner and internationally acclaimed artist LeAnn Rimes joins the coaching lineup, and, marking a first for The Voice UK, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones share the fourth coaching spot in a unique double chair arrangement.

They will be joining returning coaches Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones.

As members of the Brit Award-winning group McFly, Tom and Danny will collaborate in their new role. However, there’s a twist in the format; they must both agree before turning their chair. Danny brings experience to the team, having been a coach on The Voice Kids for six series.

While it is a first for The Voice UK, international versions of the shows have featured duos before, such as twins Joel And Benji on The Voice Australia.

Tom and Danny said: “To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we’re both ready for the challenge. And of course, we couldn’t ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, will, sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!”

LeAnn added: “I’m truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK’ and to be joining an epic panel of coaches. Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heart felt connection with the wonderful fans I’ve had deep ties with for decades.

“I’m looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I’ve learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for.”

Emma Willis returns as the presenter of the show, overseeing the proceedings as each contestant steps onto the stage, aiming to make one of the iconic red chairs turn. The ultimate prize for the winner includes a life-changing record contract with music giants EMI, £50,000 in cash, and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.

The new coaches replace Olly Murs and Anne-Marie.

Olly revealed last year that his exit was not of his own accord.

He confessed: “It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.”

The hitmaker went on to express his disappointment and surprise, saying, “But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision.’ I don’t want to do that.”

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and ITVX. The new series will debut later in 2024.