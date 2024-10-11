Perrie Edwards and Hannah Waddingham join The Voice UK

The Voice UK will welcome a host of famous guest stars for its upcoming episodes.

Three new coaches are taking their seats in the iconic red chairs for the latest series of the ITV singing show.

Country superstar LeAnn Rimes, famous for her 90s hit How Do I Live, steps in as a coach.

But that’s not all – McFly’s Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher have made history as the first duo to share a single chair, making for a unique coaching experience.

They, alongside returning coaches Sir Tom Jones and Will-i-am, won’t be working alone.

A lineup of guest mentors, including pop sensation Perrie Edwards, actress Hannah Waddingham, and rising British singer-songwriter Griff, will lend their expertise to the coaches.

Perrie will be helping Danny and Tom with their team, Griff will team up with LeAnn, and Hannah Waddingham will work alongside Sir Tom Jones.

And in true futuristic fashion, Will.i.am will be joined by his AI creation, Felicia, to guide his team.

Danny shared: “Perrie was really helpful because we were stuck. All the team at this stage are amazing, so it’s hard to make a choice. She brought a fresh ear and knowledge – she has an unbelievable voice.”

Meanwhile, Sir Tom was full of praise for actress and singer Hannah Waddingham.

He said: “She was tremendous. She’s an Amazon, you know. She’s a great singer, and just having her there was amazing. She might even take over one day, she’s that good! She would make a great coach.”

And as for Will’s AI assistant, he explained: “I converse with Felicia pretty much every day. ‘Hey, help me out with this lyric. Hey, I got this contract. Help me, like, figure it out.’ And that’s the power of this new technology.”

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV1.