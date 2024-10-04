This week, a new group of hopefuls are taking their chances to impress and get the coaches to turn their chairs on The Voice UK.

The auditions continue, with only one contestant ultimately triumphing as the next big vocal star. The top prize includes a lucrative recording deal and a cash award.

Emma Willis is back to host, alongside a refreshed coach panel featuring will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, and the celebrated LeAnn Rimes. In a series first, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will share a double chair as the Blind Auditions unfold.

Kealeigh Connect with Kealeigh on TikTok @kealeighh and Instagram @kealeighh.

Temi Busari Follow Temi Busari on Instagram @teesavannah and listen to their music on Spotify here.

Olivia Rogers Check out Olivia Rogers on Instagram @oliviarogers.music and TikTok @oliviarogersoffical.

The Twins You can follow The Twins on Instagram @thetwinsofficial__music.

Onose Follow Onose on Instagram @onose27, listen to their music on Spotify here, and check out their TikTok @onose_27.

The Voice UK continues with its sixth episode on Saturday, 5 October at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.