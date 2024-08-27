LeAnn Rimes talks chemistry and competition on The Voice UK

Ahead of the new series, LeAnn Rimes shares her experiences as a coach on The Voice UK, discussing her connection with the UK, her team members, and her heartfelt approach to coaching.

How does it feel to be in the UK?

“It’s great. It just feels like a second home to me now and everyone is so welcoming here.”

Have you worked or met with any of the coaches before?

“I met Sir Tom when I was 15 years old at Top of the Pops. I know I have met Will in passing and I had never met Danny and Tom until the show. It’s been so fun to hang out with them all and I feel like the chemistry on the show is amazing.”

What kind of singers can we expect on Team LeAnn?

“I think I have a lot of very individual artists which is so important. I feel like all of my artists have a strong sense of self and they don’t try to copy anything that they have heard before. They all have a strong sense of who they are and are unique – of course they have great voices and a lot of soul.”

What makes a good voice?

“I love when someone is a great technical singer, I think it’s a huge plus. As a coach and a listener it puts you at ease as you know they have great pitch and tone. Mainly what I look for is someone who can tell a story. First it’s about creating that connection and conveying emotion in someone else. If you have all of that in one person then you have magic.”

Who is the most competitive out of the coaches?

“I am competitive, but I’m here for more than winning. I’m here to truly support my artists and help them grow. That’s the real win! Ultimately, it’s really about the artists, they are the ones who are competing and they’re just taking us coaches along for the ride.

“We are all competitive but in a good way. Everyone has their own style in how they slide in there to pitch to the singers, it’s really funny. My ‘style’ is to always speak from my heart.”

What do you love most about being a coach on The Voice?

“I knew I was going to enjoy it but not as much as I have. I love connecting with all of the artists, finding songs they connect to and creating these performances. For me it’s not just about creating performances but creating moments that are really powerful.”

What’s the hardest thing about being in the music industry?

“I’ve been in this business over 30 years and I am one of the fortunate ones that people still want to listen to after all this time. One of the hardest parts is the ups and downs – learning to ride the rollercoaster and learning as an artist to just do your work, do what moves you and hopefully people connect to it.”

What’s your coaching style?

“I am really hands on. Constantly sending emails to my artists, checking in on them – working with them on calming their nerves, on the technicalities of their vocals, refining their inner dialogue and mental game… basically, I’m their biggest cheerleader!”

Hard question to answer but in the music industry who has been your biggest influence over the years?

“I have so many! I started off listening to Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, and Patsy Cline. As I got older I really got into Janis Joplin, Aerosmith, and Prince. It’s all across the board for me musically, I love anything that moves me.”

