The Voice UK 2024 Episode 4 Contestants

This week, a new group of contenders are taking their chances to get the coaches to turn their chairs on The Voice UK.

The programme sifts through thousands of auditions, yet only one contestant will claim victory in the hunt for the next standout voice. The prize for the winner includes a lucrative recording contract and a cash reward.

Emma Willis is back to present, alongside a fresh panel of coaches featuring will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, and the distinguished LeAnn Rimes. In a first for the series, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly will share a double chair as the Blind Auditions progress.

Aaron Delano Check out Aaron on Instagram @aaron_delano.

Stan Buckroyd You can find Stan on Instagram here and check out his music on Apple Music here.

Kailun Dennie Connect with Kailun on Instagram @kailun_denniexo and TikTok here.

Eda Nives You can follow Eda on Instagram @edanives and Spotify here.

Tony Henry Tony Henry is a opera singer originally from St Albans but now living in Scotland.

Olivier Follow Olivier on Instagram @olivier.uk, TikTok @olivier.uk, and listen to his music on Spotify here.

Jess Hernandez

Esnce Follow Esnce on Instagram @weareesnce, TikTok here, and listen to their music on Spotify here.

The Voice UK continues with its fourth episode on Saturday, 21 September at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.